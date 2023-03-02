Ukraine crisis can be resolved only through dialogue, diplomacy: Modi

New Delhi, March 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Ukraine crisis can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

In a joint statement after bilateral talks with his visiting Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, Modi said that "India has made it clear from the beginning that Ukraine dispute can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy".

On her part, Meloni expressed hope that India having the G20 Presidency can play a central role in facilitating a negotiating process for the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

"Keeping the multilateral community together is important and we hope the Indian presidency can do it even more," Meloni, who is on her first visit to India, said.

"Prime Minister Modi knows he can rely on us, on our cooperation for the G20 summit, to further enhance our relationship. I believe there is a lot we can do together.:

Speaking on the bilateral relations between the two nations, Modi welcomed Italy's active participation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"It is a matter of happiness that Italy has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," Modi said.

"We wanted to further boost this relation and this is the reason why we have decided to turn our partnership into a strategic partnership because we have very solid relationship," Meloni said in the joint statement.

Modi said that the nations would be setting up a 'Start Up Bridge' between India and Italy.

"We welcome this. There is one more sector wherein both the countries are beginning a new chapter, that is defence cooperation," he informed.

"In the defence manufacturing sector in India, opportunities for co-production and co-development are arising which can be beneficial for both the countries. We have also decided to conduct regular joint exercise and training courses.

"In the fight against terrorism and separatism, India and Italy are walking shoulder-to-shoulder. We have held detailed discussion to further strengthen this cooperation.

"This year India and Italy are celebrating the 75th anniversary of bilateral relationship. India will further strengthen its relationship with Italy in the fields of renewable energy, hydrogen, IT, telecom, semiconductors and space," Modi added.

Earlier, Modi welcomed Meloni, saying that the people of Italy voted for her and she became the first woman and youngest Prime Minister of Italy.

"I congratulate her on behalf of Ind for this historic achievement," he said.



