Ukraine exports 1.7 mn tonnes of foodstuff under grain deal

Kiev, Sep 3 Ukraine's foodstuff exports under a key grain deal reached 1.7 million tonnes in August, the country's Infrastructure Ministry said.

Since the deal came into effect on August 1, a total of 68 vessels loaded with grain and other foodstuffs have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports for 18 countries, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry as saying on Friday.

Ukraine has set a target to sell some eight million tonnes of foodstuff abroad this month, with three million tonnes to be supplied via sea routes.

After Russia began its ongoing invasion of Kiev in February, focus turned to Ukraine's major Black Sea ports, which were blocked for months and resulted in millions of tonnes of grain unable to leave the country.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia, under UN mediation, signed the deal with Turkey to allow exports from Ukraine from three Black Sea ports, relieving pressure on global food markets.

The Istanbul Coordination Centre, which was established under the deal, said at the weekend that 1 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuff had been exported through the Black Sea route so far.

A total of 103 ships had set sail either to or from Ukraine.

On August 1, the first cargo vessel carrying grain left the Ukraine's Odesa for the port of Tripoli in Lebanon.

