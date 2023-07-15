Ukraine gets $3.87 bn from partners for rapid recovery

Kiev, July 15 Ukraine received $3.87 billion from its partners for the country's rapid recovery, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

The total sum includes $2.6 billion for critical infrastructure reconstruction, $837 million for the energy sector, and $169 million for humanitarian demining projects, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Marchenko stressed that rapid reconstruction is a key priority for the government, as it contributes to the country's economic recovery and the creation of safe living conditions for its people.

The Ukrainian government estimated that the country's rapid recovery requires $14.1 billion dollars this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor