Ukraine military says Russia faces heavy losses, including 14 planes, 102 tanks

New Delhi, Feb 26 Russia has lost 14 planes, 8 helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 BBM, 15 heavy machine guns, and 1 BUK missile since February 24, according to Ukraines military.

The Kremlin also lost over 3,500 soldiers, Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Saturday. Nearly 200 service members have been kept hostage, Kyiv Independent reported.

Russia has begun redeploying reserve units in the areas bordering Ukraine and continues to carry out airstrikes on airfields, military depots, and civil. Airstrikes target Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol, and Kyiv which saw heavy fighting overnight. Russia launched naval-based cruise missiles across Ukraine from the Black Sea. Russia's aviation is launched from Belarus and occupied Crimea.

Battalions of the 35th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District are based in Mozyr, and can be used to strike targets on the territory of Ukraine. Dozens of tanks are located in the area of Shumske and BM-21 Grad rocket launchers were put up in the area of Kosivshchyna, Sumy Oblast, according to a report by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

With its aircraft, Russia targeted Yuzhna, Odesa Oblast, the Ozerne airfield and civil infrastructure near and in Kyiv. Russia also used tanks and military vehicles in a failed attempt to breach Kyiv's defences, the report said.

Ukrainian military stopped Russia's offensive in Kharkiv Oblast where fighting is ongoing. Urban warfare is still being fought in Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast. On the coast, Ukraine's Naval Forces mined accessible landing sites.

Ukraine's air defence systems have successfully repelled air assaults by enemy jets, the military said. Aside from the Russian Il-76 military transport plane shot down south of Kyiv, Ukraine's air force continues to inflict fire damage on the enemy manpower and military equipment in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson oblasts, Kyiv Independent reported.

A combined force is conducting a defensive operation and holding positions along the entire line of demarcation.

"We will defend our country," said President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is leading Ukraine's defenses in Kyiv.

