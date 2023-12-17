Ukraine needs to implement 2,739 legal acts for EU membership

Kiev, Dec 17 Ukraine needs to implement 2,739 legal acts to become a member of the European Union (EU), Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"This is our scope of work for the coming years, which we shall do. We understand how to do it," Shmyhal was quoted as saying by the government press service.

In total, about 28,000 EU legal acts have been analyzed for compliance with Ukrainian legislation, and some 23,000 of them do not require implementation during the membership negotiation process, Shmyhal said.

He noted that Ukraine has already adopted 1,625 EU-compliant legal acts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Along with bringing its laws in line with the EU legislation, Ukraine continues to work toward integration into the single European market, Shmyhal stressed.

On Thursday, EU leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine, which applied to join the bloc in February 2022 and was granted candidate status in June 2022.

