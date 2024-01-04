Ukraine, Russia carry out largest prisoner swap

Kiev, Jan 4 Ukraine and Russia carried out their largest prisoner swap since February 2022, the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has said.

Under the exchange on Wednesday, 230 Ukrainian captives, including six civilians, had been returned from Russian custody, the agency was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency reported.

Among those freed are service people from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the National Police.

The exchange marked the first prisoner swap between the parties since August.

More than 2,800 Ukrainians taken captive in the Russia-Ukraine conflict have been released so far as a result of prisoner exchanges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor