Ukraine seeks to deepen integration into European energy market: PM

Kiev, March 16 Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his country is seeking to deepen integration into the European energy market amid Russia's ongoing war against Kiev.

"We are committed to accelerating the integration of the EU and Ukrainian energy markets," Shmyhal said during the meeting with a delegation from the Energy Community Secretariat led by Director Artur Lorkowski.

The Prime Minister said that joining the European network of electricity transmission system operators (ENTSO-E) helps Ukraine support its energy security amid Russian attacks.

Shmyhal and Lorkowski discussed the steps to further synchronize the energy systems of Ukraine and the EU and ways to increase the capacity of electricity export and import.

Besides, the Ukrainian government and the Energy Community Secretariat signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in rebuilding the war-torn nation's energy sector.

The Energy Community is an international organization that brings together the European Union and its neighbours to create an integrated pan-European energy market.

