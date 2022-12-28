Ukraine's agricultural export earnings to fall by 16% this yr

Kiev, Dec 28 As a result of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the war-torn nation's agricultural export earnings will decrease by 16 per cent this year to $23.3 billion, according to an industry body.

The Ukrainian Agribusiness Club said that the supplies of Ukrainian grain abroad decreased sharply in the first months of the invasion, affecting the full-year export figures, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since the Black Sea grain export deal, which unblocked the supplies of food stuffs via Ukrainian seaports, came into effect on August 1, the country's agricultural exports have been gradually recovering.

In 2022, such items as corn, sunflower oil, wheat, rapeseed and sunflower seeds were the biggest contributors to Ukraine's agricultural export earnings.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's Economy Ministry said the agricultural sector suffered direct losses of $6.6 billion due to the war.

