Ukraine's nat'l bank opens fundraising account to support armed forces

Kiev/New Delhi, Feb 24 Hit by Russian military actions, the Ukranian authorities have come up with a special fundraising account to support the country's armed forces.

The opening of the special account was announced by the Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, in his video address on Thursday.

"The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to open a special fundraising account to support the armed forces of Ukraine," he said.

"This decision was made in connection with the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the threat to the state independence of Ukraine, its territorial integrity," read a post shared on the Ukraine Armed Forces' verified Facebook page.

The account accepts multi-currency and is opened for the transfer of funds from international "partners and donors" in foreign currency, as well as from Ukrainian businesses and citizens in national currency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor