Ukraine's security is our security: Rishi Sunak at G7

Hiroshima, May 21 Emphasising his country's support to war-torn Ukraine, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday said that Kiev should not only win the war against Russia, but achieve lasting and just peace.

"We will be with Ukraine as long as it takes because their security is our security," the British Prime Minister was quoted as saying by CNN.

Addressing a press conference here, Sunak welcomed the G7 delivering more support for the war-torn country.

Hailing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's presence at the summit, Prime Minister Sunak said: "To see President Zelensky standing shoulder to shoulder with his G7 allies, I think, sends a message to Russia and the world that we are united behind him and his people and will continue to support him for as long as it takes."

Confirming the G7's unwavering commitment to stand with Ukraine, US President Joe Biden called for a "just peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

