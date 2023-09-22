Ukrainian, Polish ministers discuss grain export

Kiev, Sep 22 Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solskyi and his Polish counterpart Robert Telus have discussed Ukraine's grain exports issue, the Ukrainian government said.

During conversation over phone on Thursday, the ministers exchanged views on Ukraine's proposal to resolve the grain dispute between the two sides and agreed to find a solution that would take into account the interests of both countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The leaders also agreed that the Polish side would study Ukraine's export plan and prepare its proposals.

The next round of talks between the two sides is set to take place in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine and Slovakia reached an arrangement on establishing a licensing system for Ukraine's agricultural products instead of extending the latter's export ban, Ukrinform reported.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the country has submitted an action plan to the European Commission for controlling exports of four groups of agricultural produce to help prevent any market distortions in the EU member states neighboring Ukraine.

Last week, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia announced that they will continue the embargo on Ukraine's grain despite the decision of the European Commission to drop the ban from September 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor