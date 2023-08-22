Ukrainian president meets European leaders in Greece

Athens, Aug 22 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to Greece, where he met with European leaders, media reported.

During his visit on Monday, Zelensky met separately with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

He also joined an informal meeting of European leaders on enlargement of the EU here in Athens, Xinhua news agency reported.

The invitation was made on the occasion of the 20-year anniversary of the EU-Western Balkans summit hosted in the city port of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The Ukrainian leader's visit to Greece was announced after his arrival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor