ULFA-I threatens Assam DGP, accuses him of staging ‘fake’ encounters

Guwahati, July 24 Hours after a person was shot and some others were arrested on the charges of demanding extortion money in the name of United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I), the banned militant outfit threatened Assam DGP G.P. Singh to stop doing ‘fake’ encounters or else leave the state.

The policeon Sunday arrested Hem Chutia from Khowang locality in Moran, Dibrugarh district for allegedly extorting money in the name of ULFA–I.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor