UN-AU cooperation the best but faces challenges: UN chief

United Nations, Oct 12 Lauding the collaboration between the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) as the best ever, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned major challenges lie ahead.

Guterres told a Security Council meeting on cooperation between the UN and the AU that in the 20 years since its creation, the African Union has shown its determination to work towards integration, peace and prosperity on the continent, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that collaboration between the United Nations and the African Union has never been stronger, but major challenges remain, including conflicts and unconstitutional government changes.

The secretary-general said that for many Africans, climate change is not a distant threat but a daily reality even though Africa barely contributes to global greenhouse gas emissions.

"As we prepare for COP27 in Egypt next month, I urge leaders, especially from G20 countries, which are responsible for 80 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, to finally take the urgent action needed," he said. "Developed countries must also make good on their commitments, starting with their pledge to provide $100 billion a year for developing countries, and double funding for adaptation."

The UN chief said the climate conference must also deliver concrete action on loss and damage. "This is not just a matter of trust between developed and developing countries. For many countries, and particularly in Africa, it is a question of survival."

