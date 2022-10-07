UN chief saddened by mass shooting in Thailand

United Nations, Oct 7 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is shocked and saddened by the horrific mass shooting at a childcare facility in northeastern Thailand, his spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, said in a statement on Thursday.

At least 38 people were killed in a mass shooting at a childcare centre in northeast Thailand's Nong Bua Lamphu province on Thursday, most of them children, local authorities said.

Police identified the attacker as a former police officer who reportedly killed himself later, Xinhua news agency reported.

The horrific attack prompted strong condemnation by various UN agencies.

In a statement, the UNICEF said it condemns all forms of violence against children, stressing that "no child should be a target or witness of violence anywhere, anytime".

"UNICEF sends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the families who lost loved ones and the injured. We join all people in Thailand in mourning and hope that those affected receive appropriate and timely support," the statement added.

The UN agency appealed to members of the public and the media to refrain from posting or forwarding images and videos related to the incident, noting "this may further negatively impact children, victims' families, and their loved ones."

The UNESCO also extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

"Attacks on schools, students and educators, are attacks on rights to education," the agency's Bangkok bureau tweeted on Thursday.

"No one should be a target."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor