UN envoy stresses willingness to support Libyan dialogue

Tripoli, Sep 7 The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, has stressed the United Nations' willingness to support constructive dialogue between the Libyan institutional players.

Bathily made the remarks on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday after visiting Al-Aziziyah city, the Warshafana region, nearly 30 km southwest of Tripoli.

During the meeting, the two sides called for national reconciliation, inclusion in the political process and decision-making, and fair distribution of resources. They also expressed their aspirations for a safe and united Libya, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I stressed that the United Nations stands ready to support Libyan leaders and institutional players at all levels to come together in a constructive dialogue to reach a political settlement, including on the formation of a unified government to lead the country to elections," Bathily said.

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 as previously scheduled due to disagreements over election laws among the Libyan parties.

Bathily and Aguila Saleh, Speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives, or the Parliament, on Saturday stressed the need for a unified government to hold general elections in the country.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid escalating violence and political division.

