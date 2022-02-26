UN Security Council fails to adopt resolution on Ukraine

United Nations, Feb 26 The UN Security Council on Friday failed to adopt a draft resolution on Ukraine.

The draft resolution, proposed by the US and Albania, was rejected because it was vetoed by permanent member Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Any negative vote, known as veto, from the council's five permanent members means a failed resolution.

