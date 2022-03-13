UN urges for ending violence in Sudan, restoring stability in Darfur

Khartoum, March 13 The UN mission in Sudan has called on authorities to work to end violence across the country and restore stability in the conflict-hit Darfur region.

In a statement, the UN Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) expressed concerns over recent violent incidents in Darfur that claimed the lives of dozens of civil, besides the death of two protesters in the capital Khartoum, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Over the past week, the UN has received reports of violent incidents in and around Jebel Moon in West Darfur. This has included the burning of villages and the unfortunate death of tens of Sudanese, representing another alarming sign of the increasing instability in Sudan," the statement said.

The statement stressed that "violence must stop all over Sudan, and those responsible must be held accountable".

Earlier, local media said tribal fighting took place on March 10 at the Jebel Moon area in Sudan's West Darfur State, which resulted in the killing of 17 people.

On the same day, the two protesters were killed during demonstrations in Khartoum, according to non-governmental organisations.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a military coup on October 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, Khartoum and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding a return to civilian rule.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor