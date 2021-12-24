Uncertainty over panchayat elections in MP, CM calls meeting

Bhopal, Dec 24 As Covid-19 cases rise across the country, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday sought postponement of the panchayat elections in the state.

During the last day of the Assembly session, Mishra told mediapersons that "elections are not more important than lives of people".

"It is my personal opinion that panchayat elections should be postponed as it is very clear that Covid cases are increasing in many states and Madhya Pradesh also. In my personal capacity, I would urge the chief minister to postpone panchayat elections," Mishra added.

However, the final decision on the panchayat elections is likely to be taken in a meeting called by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan later on Friday.

Uncertainty is looming over the panchayat elections after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution for 'no panchayat elections without OBC reservation' on Thursday.

The Supreme Court while hearing a petition related to OBC reservation in Maharashtra on December 17 had put a stay on it, instructing the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission to follow the same.

After the Supreme Court's verdict, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress accused each other of being anti-OBC. The Congress raised the issue from the very first day of the winter session of the Assembly and sought a clear stance from the government.

Subsequently, the ruling BJP said it has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court over its decision related to OBC reservation.

The panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh are slated to be held in three phases on January 6, January 28 and February 16, 2022.

