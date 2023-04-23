"Unfair to blame me for lack of safe environment within Congress...", Himanta Sarma on police action against Srinivas BV

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 23 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state police action against Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV is in accordance with the law and that it is "unfair to blame" him for the "lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers".

The remarks of the Assam Chief Minister came after Assam Police left for Karnataka following a case registered on the complaint filed by Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress against Srinivas BV.

Notably, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, in a press conference in Karnataka on Sunday, slammed Sarma on the police action against Srinivas and said, "The turncoat CM of Assam who is trying to outbid Amit Shah to his post has now become infamous for this antics to stay in news...We reject this propaganda completely. Sometimes he wants to arrest Pawan Khera, sometimes he wants to arrest BV Srinivas. Perhaps it is to save the ignominity that Mr Modi was trying to arrest him once for Saradha Scam and Louis Berger Scam. That is why he defected to BJP. Reject him, don't pay any attention to him."

Retorting to the remarks without naming the Congress leader, Himanta Sarma shared the police notice to Srinivas dated April 23 on Twitter and asked the grand old party to advise the accused to "cooperate with legal process".

"The Assam police is acting in accordance with the law. They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 of IPC. It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers. Please advise the accused to cooperate with the legal process," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Notably, Assam Police registered a case on Saturday based on the complaint filed by Dr Angkita Dutta, against Srinivas BV.

In her complaint, Angkita alleged Srinivas BV of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past 6 months.

According to Assam police, a case was registered at Dispur police station under Sections 509,294,341,352,354,354A(iv) and 506 IPC RW Section 67 of The Information Technology Act.

A team of Assam police on Saturday left for Karnataka to investigate the case and is likely to arrest Srinivas BV in connection with the case. A senior official of Assam police told over the phone that, a 4-5 members police team left for Karnataka.

While on the other hand Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday expelled Dr Angkita Dutta from the party for six years for "anti-party activities".

The order was issued after Dutta levelled a series of allegations against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV and his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav accusing them of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past 6 months.

