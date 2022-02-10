Union Budget is all inclusive and welfare-oriented, says BJP MP

New Delhi, Feb 10 BJP lawmaker Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday said that this Budget is a welfare-oriented, all-inclusive development Budget.

Participating in the discussion on the General Budget 2022-23, he said that the budget is aimed at synergy for vibrant public and private sector participation keeping an eye on green energy and high futuristic economic balance driven by technology.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest report said that the projected growth rate is at nine per cent which is very close to our projected growth rate, he added.

Trivedi further said the government aimed at keeping the fiscal deficit at 6.8 per cent which is at 6.9 per cent and also there is a target to invest Rs 2 lakh crore for infrastructure development.

"The tax collection's target was Rs 22.19 lakh crore which was revised to Rs 25.16 lakh crore and we achieved Rs 26.13 lakh crore, which means we collected more than what we targeted," Trivedi said, adding that it was possible because our estimate was based on solid ground.

Talking about negative growth during the pandemic, the BJP MP further said this was not the first time when the negative growth was recorded in the country.

BJD MP Prashanta Nanda said that this Budget has no answer to price rise problems faced by middle class, poor and farmers while burden on States has increased due to hike in states' share of Central schemes.

MP K.J. Alphons of BJP said, "we don't claim to have done everything, we are in the process. Global inequality is a fact. What is the Opposition's solution on the issue of unemployment?" he asked.

"You people spread confusion that Christ are being persecuted in the country. The Pope looked happiest when embracing PM Modi," Alphons said, adding that anyone who creates jobs, whether Ambani or Adani or any one, should be praised.

BJP lawmaker Mahesh Poddar said that those days are over when the Budget was used to make election promises while the Congress MP Rajmani Patel said that this was not Bharat's Budget, it was an India's Budget, written in Nagpur and printed in Delhi.

The Union government has created employment only in the vigilance department, he added.

Indian Union Muslim League MP Abdul Wahab said that no company will invest in the country if society is not in order. "Girls wearing hijab in Karnataka are not allowed to go to college. We need to eradicate the hate economy. It is as dangerous as corruption or black money," Wahab added.

BJP lawmaker G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that unemployment in UP is 3 per cent and in Congress ruled Rajasthan it is 18 per cent. India's unemployment fell to an 11 month low in January, he added.

The discussion on the General Budget 2022-23 remained inconclusive and will be taken up further on Friday.

