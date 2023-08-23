Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joins special ardas for success for Chandrayaan-3 landing

New Delhi, Aug 23 Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday participated in a special aradas at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is set to land on the moon's surface on Wednesday evening.

The movements of the landing is to be live-streamed on social media platforms and TV channels. India will be the first country to land on the lunar south pole. The lander module, named after Vikram Sarabhai, successfully separated from the propulsion module and descended to a slightly lower orbit. It will land around 6.04 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor