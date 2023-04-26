Union Minister lodges complaint against DK Shivakumar with EC, alleges he's "intimidating media"

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 : Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday met the Election Commission of India and alleged that Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar is intimidating media so the Election Commission should immediately intervene in this matter.

In her letter to Election Commission, she mentioned that Congress president DK Shivakumar in a press conference on April 25 threatened journalists for asking relevant questions.

"INC Karnataka president DK Shivakumar on 25.4.2023 at 7:30 PM threatened some of the journalists for asking relevant and reasonable questions. He was heard saying that he will talk to the management of the media. The CD of the said video is annexed herewith," the letter mentioned.

She further mentioned in the letter that his statement reveals that he has immense power and considerable nexus with the management of media.

"This conduct of DK Shivakumar's rowdy attitude towards media. His statement reveals that he has immense power, influence and considerable nexus with the management of media giants. This insinuates that he can even hoodwink the EC by paid news," it mentioned.

Union Minister further requested the Election Commission to intervene and enquire into the aspect.

"This is not in good faith of free and fair elections guaranteed under the model code of conduct. Request you to take immediate action and enquire into the aspect," it read.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

