Union Minister raps K'taka farmer on phone, audio goes viral

Bidar (Karnataka), June 16 An alleged audio clip of Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba rapping a farmer for questioning the supply shortage of fertilizers has gone viral in Karnataka. The public are questioning the manner in which the Union Minister is speaking to the farmer.

Khuba who received a call from a farmer from his constituency got miffed when he was asked about the shortage of fertilizers in his village.

In the audio clip, Minister Khuba is heard saying he can't do anything about it. He asked the farmer to go to other people who will take care of the supply.

He further said that his job was to send fertilizer to the states and he has done his job. He asked the farmer to approach the local MLA and government employees for fertilizer. The Minister also told the farmer that he has better things to do.

The farmer then challenged the Union Minister saying he won't get elected next time from the constituency. The Minister then said he knows how to win election.

The Minister also asked the farmer to do whatever he can. "I am the Minister of the government of India and take care of the states. You should go to your MLA and officers," the Minister said.

The conversation has now gone viral on social media triggering a debate over the response of the Union Minister of State.

