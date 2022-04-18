'Union Pracharak Sangh Commission' says Rahul on appointment of new UPSC chairman

New Delhi, April 18 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over the appointment of the UPSC chairman, who is said to have close ties with the RSS.

"Union Pracharak Sangh Commission. India's Constitution is being demolished, one Institution at a time," Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet.

Manoj Soni has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). There are allegations from different quarters that he has close ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while the UPSC should be a neutral body.

Soni was the vice-chancellor of the Maharaja Sayajirao University in Gujarat's Vadodara, he has been linked to the Swaminarayan sect in Gujarat.

UPSC is responsible for the recruitment of officers of various All India Services, including IAS, Army and other services. In the past, the UPSC chairpersons have been former officers of the Indian Administrative Service.

Soni is Mumbai-born academician.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor