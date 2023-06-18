Union Railways Minister Vaishnaw to visit Balasore, to meet those who helped during train tragedy

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 : Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw will be visiting Balasore, during his three-day trip to Odisha, starting from June 19, 2023, and will also meet those who helped during the train tragedy.

"He will also visit the Balasore District Hospital and will meet with the officials of the Hospital and District administration. Apart from this, Vaishnaw will inspect and review the development of Balasore Railway Station," according to the Ministry of Railways.

His visit comes two weeks after a tragic rail accident occurred in the district. on June 2 the tragic incident of a triple train accident occurred which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 291 people.

According to the Ministry of Railways, "During his visit, Union Railways Minister Vaishnaw will inspect Puri Railway station and will review the arrangements made for pilgrims in view of the world-famous Car Festival (Rath Yatra) in the evening."

Railways Minister Vaishnaw will also visit Rath Yatra in the forenoon on June 20.

"Later he will proceed to Bahanaga Bazar to interact with the local people," an official statement said.

This visit coincides with International Yoga Day, during which BJP leaders will participate in yoga activities throughout the country.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at United Nations Headquarters on the 9th International Day of Yoga to be celebrated on June 21.

