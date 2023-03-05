Unite, or perish: Nitish, Tejashwi take this message to all Oppn parties

Patna, March 5 Next year's Lok Sabha elections are unlikely to be a cakewalk for the BJP and one of the reasons for this is opposition unity.

The opposition leaders are frequently putting up a show of unity at rallies, conventions and birthday parties. It happened during the convention of the CPI-ML in Patna, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) rally in Purnea as well as in Chennai on Wednesday when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin celebrated his 70th birthday with leaders of different political parties, including the Congress all on one platform.

Next year's general elections are crucial for all the opposition parties. Their leaders are already claiming that the Constitution of the country will come under serious threat if the BJP retains power at the Centre.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav also know this fact and hence they are not losing any opportunity to unite the opposition leaders.

At the CPI-ML's 11th national convention held recently in Patna, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav appealed to the Congress leadership to take the initiative in uniting the opposition parties.

Nitish Kumar even told Congress' Salman Khurshid to convey his message to the top Congress leadership. He also said that he is waiting for a call from the Congress party.

Tejashwi Yadav, during the same event, also advocated for opposition unity with the Congress party. He appealed to the Congress to allow regional parties to stay in the driver's seat where they are in a strong position.

Khurshid assured them they are on the same side and everyone is waiting for who will say 'I Love You' first.

In the Purnea rally on February 25, Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh assured that his party is with the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and favours opposition unity.

Singh said the Congress party's national convention is being held at the same time in Chhattisgarh but the top leadership is looking keenly at the unity of the Mahagathbandhan.

Shivanand Tiwari, national vice president of the RJD said: "Congress has ruled the country for the maximum time and the BJP came to power only due to the anti incumbency factor generated towards the Congress party. Hence, it is the duty of the Congress party to take the initiative and unite the opposition parties."

"The Congress has been showing arrogance especially after the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi. Some of the statements of the leaders of the Congress are not appropriate keeping in view the current situation in the country. At present, every constitutional body is under the control of the BJP and the RSS. If the BJP retains power after the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Constitution of the country would be changed. Hence, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are showing courage to challenge the BJP at least in Bihar. The Congress party should show a big heart at this crucial political juncture and go for opposition unity," Tiwari said.

"Our national president Lalu Prasad Yadav rightly pointed out while addressing the Purnea rally virtually. He said that the fate of political parties would depend on the survival of democracy in the country. The politic will do politics only when the democratic values of the country are saved," Tiwari said.

"You are seeing how Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested. The CBI raided his house and offices several times and eventually arrested him. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was also sent behind bars in a similar fashion. Even a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) said that Sanjay Raut was arrested for no reason. The court also said that he along with his aide Pravin Raut were arrested illegally. They are lodging cases against every opponent," he said.

Nitish Kumar, after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, had met top opposition leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechuri, D Raja and Akhilesh Yadav. Even K Chandrashekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, came to Bihar and met him.

Nitish Kumar also said several times that he has no political ambition to sit on the chair of the Prime Minister.

