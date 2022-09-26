'Unofficial meeting is indiscipline', Maken hints action against defiant Raj MLAs

Jaipur, Sep 26 As the crisis in the Congress seems to deepen in Rajasthan, the two observers sent by the party high command, Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday said that the MLAs' action amounted to indiscipline.

The two observers are likely to return to Delhi on Monday afternoon.

The two said that what emerged from the Gehlot camp's defiance 'could be termed as indiscipline'.

"Yes, this is indiscipline, when one official meeting has been called and parallel to it another meeting is called, then it is termed as indiscipline... We will see what action will be taken against it," said Maken, who is also Rajasthan in-charge of the Congress, to the mediapersons.

He further said, "No one knows how many MLAs were there (at Shanti Dhariwal or C.P. Joshi's residence) and how many of them have tendered their resignations, but we will evaluate these facts later," he said.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which was called on Sunday at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence, was cancelled as more than 90 Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot threatened to resign, while demanding that the new CM face be picked from their group.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor