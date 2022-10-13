Unprecedented rains in K'taka; CM instructs DCs to visit affected areas

Hospet (Karnataka), Oct 13 Amid unprecedented rain pummelling the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed the deputy commissioners to visit the rain-hit areas and ensure timely disbursal of relief material among the public.

While holding a video-conferencing with the deputy commissioners of rain-hit districts and taking stock of the situation, the chief minister flagged lapses in some places while recording damage.

Preventive measures must be taken to check the flash floods due to unprecedented rains lashing several districts of the state.

The DCs must take the lead to avoid any lapses. The memoranda seeking relief must be based on the ground reality. Action must be initiated against the staff who show dereliction of duty, he stated.

The commissioner of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) must come up with a circular to issue an additional relief than NDRF guidelines for rain damages. The DCs must make the spot visits without fail and issue proper instructions to tehsildars in recording damage as well as in the distribution of compensation, he said.

The CM said input subsidy must be disbursed on priority, and the relief for rain-related damage that have occurred in October last must be disbursed within this month after holding a joint survey immediately.

The damage to infrastructure must be classified depending upon the extent of damage. A-category means the works that need to be reconstructed, B-category-the works that require additional assistance from the government and C-Category-repairs to be taken up as per NDRF guidelines, must be identified, and submit proposals accordingly, the chief minister said.

All the preventive measures must be taken to check the breach of tanks. If tanks are weak, precautions must be taken after taking into account water pressure and other minute details. The construction of bridges must be prioritised and its reconstruction taken up accordingly. However, the broken electricity poles and transformers must be repaired within 24 hours and power supply restored, he said.

There is no dearth of funds to compensate for house and crop damage. However, with regard to damage to infrastructure, an action plan must be prepared to seek funds and initiate work accordingly, he stated.

