UNSC condemns Houthi attacks in Abu Dhabi

United Nations, Jan 22 The members of the UN Security Council have strongly condemned the "heinous terrorist attacks" in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as in other sites in Saudi Arabia carried out by the Yemen-based Houthi militia.

The attacks on Monday killed two Ind and one Pakistani national, while injuring six others, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement on FRiday, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the Houthi attacks and to the governments of India and Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states to cooperate actively with the UAE government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor