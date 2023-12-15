UNSC renews mandate of Afghanistan sanctions monitoring team

United Nations, Dec 15 The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the monitoring team that supports the Afghanistan Sanctions Committee.

Resolution 2716, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member Council on Thursday, decides that the monitoring team will continue to support the committee for 12 months from the date of expiration of the current mandate in December 2023, reports Xinhua news agency.

The resolution recognises the need to revise the Afghanistan sanctions regime in order to support peace and stability in the war-torn country.

It also decides that all states shall continue to take restrictive measures on the Taliban, as well as other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with the regime in constituting a threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan sanctions regime includes asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

