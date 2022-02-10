UP 1st phase polling: Priyanka tweets 'shloka' from Bhagavad Gita

New Delhi, Feb 10 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday tweeted a 'shloka' from the Bhagavad Gita which says 'do work, whatever the results are' as she appealed voters to come out and vote in the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

She tweeted, "Brothers and sisters of western UP use the power of vote to build better future, colleagues of UP Congress best wishes you should be feeling proud that after 30 years Congress is fighting on all the seats with full strength."

She invoked Bhagavad Gita which says, "Do your work without fear of the results - You only have a right to do your duty (karma) and not to the results of your karma (actions) Do not become a person who constantly meditates upon the results of one's karma. Do not get attached to inactivity. (Karmanye Vadhikaraste, Ma phaleshou kada chana...)".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also made an appeal to the voters. He tweeted in Hindi, saying: "Come out and vote, get country freedom from all fear".

The voting is underway in the western UP where BJP has high stakes.

Voting began in the 58 Assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase elections, covering 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

The 11 districts where polling is being held include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura. Nearly 2.27 crore voters will exercise their right.

This phase is crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had won 53 of these 58 seats in 2017.

Of the remaining five seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won two each, while the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had bagged one.

The BJP victory in the region was not just big but also comprehensive. The party won 23 of the 53 seats with a victory margin of over 20 per cent votes.

The SP and the RLD, which are contesting the 2022 elections in an alliance and are the principal challengers to the ruling BJP, will need to make huge gains here if they hope to unseat Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While the SP was runners-up in 15 seats and third in 14, the RLD was runners-up in only three and in third position in 11 seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor