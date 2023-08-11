UP Assembly adopts new set of rules for itself 

Lucknow, Aug 11 The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Friday formally adopted the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 2023, replacing the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of UP Legislative Assembly, 1958.

The assembly adopted the new rules by voice vote after a proposal was moved by BJP MLA from Mahasi, Sureshwar Singh.

Speaker Satish Mahana said that various amendments proposed by the law makers have been adopted in the new rules.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna played a crucial role in formulating the rules for conduct of assembly.

The new rules of procedure place stricter guidelines for the conduct of the members and also ensure digitisation of the process for conducting House business. MLAs, henceforth, will now not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the Assembly besides being disallowed from carrying firearms, flags or banners, according to the new rules.

They would also not be allowed to tear any document inside the House.

The members will not be allowed to show their back to the speaker's chair or to approach the speaker's seat on their own.

Mahana said that the members may send information written on a piece of paper.

The speaker said that the members will have to ensure that they do not speak or laugh loudly in the lobby, in what may disturb the proceedings of the house.

The members would face a double penalty in case they are found smoking.

