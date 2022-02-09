UP Assembly Elections 2022: 50,000 paramilitary personnel deployed and the state border has been sealed in view of UP polls

In the view of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections which is the most populous state of the country, nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh.

To maintain free and fair elections the police have sealed the border area of the state. The security officials said "The highest deployment will be seen in Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, and Meerut. In Mathura alone, 75 coys of paramilitary have been deployed and the total force deployed is 21,000 in this constituency."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.