UP Assembly Elections 2022: AAP announces free electricity and free women bus service to the UP public

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the AAP released its manifesto for the polls. The party has promised free bus service for women, 300 units of free electricity, and an around-the-clock power supply in the state. The manifesto is named by ‘Kejriwal Guarantee Card' and it is released by Sanjay Singh, who is AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge. In his recent press conference, Singh said “We will waive off all farm loans and provide farmers the cost of their produce within 24 hours. The (MSP) prices of sugarcane will be increased every year and payments will be provided to a farmer the moment he unloads the sugarcane in the mills."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.