UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary to hold joint press conference in Ghaziabad and Hapur, today

Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary will hold a joint press conference in Ghaziabad and Hapur at 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM respectively ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Earlier yesterday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary addressed the media in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly polls. In which the SP chief said "The time has now come for the BJP's exodus (from UP). "

"(RLD national president) Jayant Singh Chaudhary has shut the doors for Bharatiya Janata Party in Western UP (in view of the upcoming UP polls)" he further added.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also spoke on Amit Shah's statement which he made in the meeting at BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s residence in Delhi said that BJP doors are always open for RLD, responding to this the RDL chief said "I don't take his (Amit Shah) invitation seriously. Western UP is not all about Jats. They're trying to create a further division. They don't talk about real issues but talk of 80-20%, Jinnah, Aurangzeb. We've taken a decision & will stand by it."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.