UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav lashes out on BJP for 'ghor pariwarvadi' remark

After the remark of 'ghor pariwarvadi' by PM Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on several occasions, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav finally broke his silence on the matter and said ""Jinka pariwar hota hai wo hi pariwar ka dukh samajh sakte hain BJP walon ka koi pariwar nahi hai... jinke pariwar nahi hain who aapka aur humara dukh dard nahi samaj sakte. agar BJP wale aa gaye to naukari rozgar cheen lenge.... Apka pariwar nahi pal payega."

He also hit out at BJP for the pain and suffering of farmers under their government, "Their (BJP's) first promise in the manifesto was to ensure that farmers income is doubled. But instead, they have slashed their income to half. They have reduced the quantity of fertilizers in the bag, have not made available good quality seeds to the farmers, and did not arrange for the procurement of their produce on minimum support price (MSP). As if this was not all the ruling BJP brought in the farm laws and then humiliated the farmers by calling them goons and terrorists." he said.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.