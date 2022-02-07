UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav makes several promises to the people of Saharanpur if his party voted to power

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing the people in Saharanpur said "If the Samajwadi Party coalition government is formed, the amount for old pension will be released, clearance of sugarcane payments will be done in 15 days by making a corpus fund, MSP for every crop will be ensured & mandis will be organized."

Targeting BJP he said "From Lalitpur to Saharanpur, senior officers have taken ID cards of junior employees for fake postal ballot votes. We'll complain about this to the Election Commission... the bigger a BJP leader, the bigger his lies. BJP leaders consider themselves as God."

Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday marked the important announcement on behalf of his party, during the meeting he said if his party voted to power they will relax the age limit in state police recruitment "Many youngsters have become overage for recruitment in the Army and police during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will send a special request to the Army to recruit the youth of Uttar Pradesh for the service of the nation. If needed, we will also relax the age limit in police recruitment" the SP chief said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.