UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav only open factories of 'tamancha' & nurture 'gundas': JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda in Bhadohi, UP rally ahead of the seventh phase slammed Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav, " I've been asking Akhilesh Yadav what did he do and gave to the people of UP, there's no answer, how can they (SP) answer when the only work they did was to open factories of 'tamancha' (guns) & nurture 'gundas' (goons)" he said.

Earlier, JP Nadda in Prayagraj said, "This election is meant to end the shroud of black clouds that are lingering in the form of Akhilesh Yadav and his gang of 'gundas' (goons)."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. On 3rd March the state is conducted its sixth phase which covered Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. And the remaining seventh phase polling will be hold on 7th March.