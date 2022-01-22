UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav to contest elections from Karhal seat in Mainpuri, ahead of UP polls

Samajwadi Party principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav announced the party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature from Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Earlier, the SP chief said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the Azamgarh people." The close sources revealed that the Samajwadi Party chief and MP from Azamgarh in UP Akhilesh Yadav is likely to contest.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

