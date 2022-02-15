UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav to hold election program in Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao today

Ahead of UP's third phase assembly elections, the Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav is going to hold the election program in Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao today.

Earlier, yesterday Akhilesh Yadav in Jhansi held a rally in which he stated, "People in Jhansi have announced that they will not get tricked by BJP's fake promises. Small leaders of BJP are telling small lies, big leaders are telling big lies, & their top leader is telling the biggest lies."

Slamming BJP he said, BJP people are campaigning that SP woke ups at 12 o'clock. Ever since the people of Bundelkhand have decided that they will create history, the people of BJP are not sleeping."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.