UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav's helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that his helicopter was not allowed to fly from Delhi to UP's Muzaffarnagar. He took his twitter and wrote "My helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason and is not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar. While a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP."

मेरे हैलिकॉप्टर को अभी भी बिना किसी कारण बताए दिल्ली में रोककर रखा गया है और मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। जबकि भाजपा के एक शीर्ष नेता अभी यहाँ से उड़े हैं। हारती हुई भाजपा की ये हताशा भरी साज़िश है।



"People are understanding everything" he added. Akhilesh was to address a press conference in Muzaffarnagar with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary.

However, Samajwadi Party principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav announced the party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.