UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Alwar rape exposes hypocrisy of Priyanka Gandhi" says BJP spokesperson

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said take a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, he said that the rape incident exposes the hypocrisy of the opposition party which talks about women empowerment in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

He was indicating about the incident, where the minor allegedly got raped in Congress-ruled Alwar Rajasthan, and even after the incident come to the fore, but perpetrators of the crime have not been arrested by the state government, said the politician.

Before this, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the party's first list of 125 candidates for the state. The leader said that this year's elections brought a new kind of politics to the party and is historic, "Out of the total 125 candidates, 40% are women & 40% are the youth. With this historic initiative, we hope to bring in a new kind of politics in the sate," she said.

"In the first list of 125 candidates for UP polls, 50 candidates are women, including Asha Singh, mother of the Unnao rape victim. From Shahjahanpur, we have fielded Asha worker Poonam Pandey who led an agitation for a raise in honorarium" she further added.

Meanwhile, The Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



