UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah addresses public meeting in Pratapgarh UP, Watch live here

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses public meetings in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh ahead of the fourth phase assembly elections. Watch live here

HM Shri @AmitShah addresses public meetings in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/KxtSZXaF2Q — BJP (@BJP4India) February 22, 2022

Earlier, Amit Shah, in Barabanki addressing the rally slammed Samajwadi Party and said "UP was under the rule of Akhilesh Ji's 'NIZAM' - N for Nasimuddin, I for Imran Masood, A for Azam Khan, M for Mukhtar Ansari. All of them are in jail. If by mistake, Barabanki public rides 'cycle', these people will be immediately set loose."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.