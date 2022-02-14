UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah badly slams SP in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

Taking a jibe at SP Amit Shah said "Have the people of SP done anything for the bid of Bundelkhand? After we form the government again, we will strengthen the Bundeli dialect by forming a Bundeli Academy.

There are going to be 5 international exhibition centers in UP, out of which one will be built in Bundelkhand."

He also assured that BJP will look into water crises in UP "The Bundelas have hard-working youth, vast land. But there was no water and electricity. Modi ji and CM Yogi ji have understood the water crisis of Bundelkhand very well. We have brought many schemes, which will end the water crisis here."

HM Shri Amit Shah addresses public meeting at Mauranipur in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/Rj5ztY3t8M — BJP (@BJP4India) February 14, 2022

Comparing BJP and SP he said "A bundle of many notes has been found from a socialist perfumer. Akhilesh ji started saying why Prime Minister Modi ji got the raid done. Akhilesh ji, if the tax is not paid then it will be red. What is your relationship with this perfumer?"

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.