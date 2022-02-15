UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Kanpur ahead of third phase polling in the state, Watch

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah hold a roadshow in Kanpur ahead of Uttar Pradesh third phase polling. Watch the video here,

#WATCH | Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds a road show in Kanpur.#UttarPradeshElection2022pic.twitter.com/jBifG8PJLA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2022

Before this, addressing the rally in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said, "Two phases of polls in Uttar Pradesh have ended and Samajwadi Party has been wiped out completely. Western UP has done the work of laying the foundation of the BJP govt with more than 300 seats. In the third phase, this majority is to be made grander."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.