UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah meets Jat leaders from West UP in Delhi today

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah met Jhat leaders of West UP in Delhi today. As the Jhat community has the biggest population in West UP, the BJP wants to attract voters with their influencing leaders.

Earlier the Home Minister hold a door-to-door campaign in Shamli, Meerut, and Kairana also interacted with the public there.

The BJP also announced that Out of the 107 candidates announced, there are 21 new faces in the party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.