UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah to address public meetings and door-to-door campaign in UP, today

As the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are not so far, BJP leader Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh and undertake a do door-to-door campaign in the state. BJP national president JP Nadda will also be addressing a public rally in Sirathu at 12:35 pm.

Yesterday, ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah hits out at SP & BSP during the campaign. Addressing a poll rally in Atrauli, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said "The elections of 2014, 2017, 2019 have been the elections that changed the fate of Uttar Pradesh. The governments of aunt-nephew(Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav), casteist governments could not do any good to UP. UP had come under the category of BIMARU state. The BJP government has worked to bring about a change."

Earlier on Thursday Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a door-to-door campaign in Mathura Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly polls. Shah also addressed BJP workers in Mathura, while addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Mathura, Amit Shah hits out at Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for pushing Uttar Pradesh into jungle raj by keeping it poor and backward. He urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to cast their votes to BJP in the upcoming assembly elections and said that Uttar Pradesh will decide the country's destiny.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



