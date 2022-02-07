UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah to make an important statement in Parliament on Asaduddin Owaisi attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to make an important statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in UP on February 3. It is expected that at about 11:10 am in Rajya Sabha and 4:10 pm in Lok Sabha he will make the announcement.

Asaduddin Owaisi's car was fired upon in the Hapur district. The incident took place when he was returning after attending election-related programs in western Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place around 6 pm when his car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad section of National Highway 24, he said. He further said that no one was injured in the incident. Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and a pistol has also been recovered from them. Hapur Police said that several teams are investigating the matter and investigation is being done under the supervision of Inspector General of Police, Meerut Zone.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.