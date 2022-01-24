UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Aparna has chosen nationalism over family" : Yogi

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law joined BJP. After her joining the leader said, "Nation is the top priority for me. I have set out to serve the nation with the BJP." Mulayam Singh Yadav is an Indian politician and the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence, Government of India.

Speaking on the same Yogi in his latest interaction with news portal said that Aparna Yadav has chosen nationality over family, the current CM of UP quoted "She has chosen nationalism over family. She was in touch with BJP for the last 4 years.'

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.